19-year-old charged in 2016 sexual assault
Meadows (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
March 25, 2019 at 10:23 AM EST - Updated March 25 at 10:23 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Statesville 19-year-old is facing felony charges in a 2016 sex assault involving a juvenile.

Deputies say they received a report of the sexual assault and identified Caleb Wayne Meadows as the suspect.

The victim disclosed “several incidents” where she was sexually assaulted bu Meadows, deputies say.

“Additional witnesses were interviewed, social media accounts were searched, and other evidence was gathered,” deputies said.

Meadows was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony first-degree statutory rape and two counts of felony first-degree sex offense.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.

