‘Armed subject’ dead in north Charlotte officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An ‘armed subject’ is dead after being involved in a shooting with police in north Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near I-85 northbound. The identity of the officer involved has not been released.
CMPD says officers ordered the armed man repeatedly to put down his gun. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say no officers were injured during the shooting.
It is unclear what events led up to the shooting, however, police say they were responding to an armed person call. Police appeared to swarm a Burger King in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
