Slashing fossil fuel use could save millions of lives, study says

(CNN) – A new study indicates that rapidly slashing fossil fuel emissions could prevent millions of premature deaths caused by air pollution.
Illnesses linked to air pollution include heart disease and lung disorders.
An international team of researchers estimates that more than 3.6 million people worldwide die every year due to outdoor pollution caused by fossil fuels, including coal, oil and natural gas.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, fossil fuels cause roughly 78 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
The study was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.