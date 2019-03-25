Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 19-year-old

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kannapolis woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Mollie Ann Bentley. She is described as a white female wearing about 190 pounds and is 5′1″. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing old clothing with bleach stains.
Bentley was last seen on Cline Street and may be headed in the direction of Concord.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
