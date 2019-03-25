Rick Springfield to headline Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Discover Fun in Kannapolis this year with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, festivals, children’s activities and of course, fireworks. Events are held from April to August.
Headlining an awesome year of terrific music in Kannapolis will be:
Joe Nichols, Chase Bryant, Rick Springfield, Morris Day, Sawyer Brown,
Too Much Sylvia, the Charlotte Symphony, and Heart Breaker (Heart Tribute Band) & On the Border (Eagles Tribute Band)
But first, the entertainment series gets off to a great start with the return of the Sunday afternoon Jazz Music concerts in May. The Brian Burton Trio, Toni Tupponce Trio, Andre Ferreri & Dawn Anthony, and Buff Dillard Music Quartet will bring the wonderful relaxing sounds of jazz to Veterans Park.
Jiggy with the Piggy Festival is May 2-5. The festival features over 60 barbeque teams competing in a competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Over 100 art and craft vendors, food, children’s activities and more. The festival includes a special Friday night concert headlined by Country Music Great Joe Nichols with Michael Cosner.
More great music is planned for the event with concerts by Chase Bryant with Diamonds & Whiskey and Corey Hunt. (See the complete schedule at jiggywiththepiggy.com)
The summer fun continues with the Concert and Movie Series, sponsored by Hilbish Ford,featuring Sawyer Brown on June 1, Too Much Sylvia on June 15, the Charlotte Symphony with fireworks on June 29, Heart Breaker (Heart Tribute Band) & On the Border (Eagles Tribute Band) on July 6, Morris Day on July 20, and Rick Springfield and SugarCreek with fireworks on August 10.
From May to August join us for Thursdays on Main with evening performances by The Tonez, Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band, Band of Oz, and The Embers.
Family Movies in the Park this year include: Incredibles 2, Sandlot, Jumanji, Secret Life of Pets, Hotel Transylvania 3, and Bumblebee.
Stories Under the Stars returns this year to the Kannapolis Library. These special children’s events include Rapunzel by the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, Fish Magish, Donna Washington, Professor Whizzpop, and Steve Langley.
Two additional special events for children include Beauty and the Beast and Wizard of Oz by the Children’s Theatre. These special daytime, live theater performances are open to kids of all ages.
The Kaleidoscope Arts & Ag Festival returns in October with new activities. The festival will be the culminating event of the Rowan Arts & Ag Celebration. This event will feature local artisans such as painters, jewelry makers, and woodcarvers. We will celebrate the rich culture of agriculture with local breweries, wineries and goods from farmers.
Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2019 include the Kannapolis Cruise-In - the second Saturday of the month, the Fire Truck Parade, Kannapolis Intimidators Baseball Games (kannapolisintimidators.com), Christmas Events and much more.
All events are free to the public and held in downtown Kannapolis.
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.
