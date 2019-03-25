Rain expected to arrive in the area by Monday evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a stunning Spring weekend with sunshine and temps near 70°, we will usher in Monday with some changes to the forecast. A quick-moving front will race through the area during the second half of the day, prompting an evening round of rain.
Clouds are already back in place and most of the first half of the day Monday will just be cloudy, but not really wet. The rain overspreads late afternoon/early evening, interfering with the evening rush, so a First Alert has been issued for the second half of the day. Instability will be pretty limited so right now we do not anticipate much, if any thunder.
Rain exits overnight Monday and aside from a parting shower left around into daybreak Tuesday, we'll dry out quickly for midweek, although it will be cooler. Temps Tuesday & Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 50s during the afternoon.
Otherwise, it looks like Monday may be our only threat of rain all week. The rest of the extended appears dry at this point through next weekend, with temps back into the 60s & 70s by that point for the last week of March. Out like a lamb!
