Police searching for drive-by BB gun shooters in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Several different homes, vehicles and businesses around Burke County have been struck by a recent spree of drive-by shootings involving what police believe to be a BB gun.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office described the vehicle in question as being a newer model Dodge Charger that is dark in color. The drivers of the car remain unidentified but the vehicle was captured by surveillance camera traveling on Highway 70 from Icard to Malcolm Boulevard into Caldwell County.
The shootings being investigated at this point occurred around 11:00 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.