Mother charged with murder in October death of 4-year-old son

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A Huntersville woman was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her 4-year-old son five months after the boy died.
Lashonda Yvette Hudson, 36, was arrested on Monday. On top of the murder charge, Hudson is also charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
The investigation began in late October when officers were notified about the death by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said at the time that the death was “suspicious,” but did not give further details.
There is no word on how the child may have been killed.
Anyone with further information about the case should call detectives at 704-464-5346, the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.