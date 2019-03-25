Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues expanding presence with Pineville speed stop

More speed enforcement operations planned
March 25, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 5:43 PM

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Pineville Police Department, conducted a speed enforcement operation on Pineville Road and Main Street on Saturday.

The effort resulted in 56 cars being stopped, 51 of which were issued citations for speeding.

This latest speed stop comes as part of a larger program wherein the Sheriff’s Office plans to become ‘more visible’ in communities in and around Charlotte that it serves.

A previous speed enforcement operation was conducted in Cornelius on February 17 and resulted in a number of local residents receiving tickets.

