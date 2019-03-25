Man accused of using recording device to peep on 14-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in the peeping of a 14-year-old girl.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in an area off Sandburg Avenue, which is near University City Boulevard.
Mhongmua Li, who was on scene, was developed as a suspect following police interviews. Li was charged with 16 counts of peeping using a photographic imaging device.
“The investigation revealed Li secretly used a recording device to capture video footage of an unclothed, 14-year-old female juvenile, who is known to him,” police say.
Li was arrested and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
