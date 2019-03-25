Man accused of beating infant son

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A Fort Mill father is facing charges on accusations that he beat his infant son, who was reportedly cranky and crying.
Deputies say 32-year-old Mitchell Hatcher was charged Monday with felony unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Deputies say the baby’s mother took the 3-month-old to the hospital after noticing bruises on the baby, who had reportedly been under Hatcher’s supervision. The extent of the child’s injuries was not released.
Hatcher told police he was upset because the baby had been crying.
Hatcher is being held at the York County jail. The S.C. Department of Social Services is conducting a parallel investigation.
