Kannapolis student named NC Young Apprentice of the Year

Nunez is a student at A.L. Brown High School but also works as an apprentice with Wayne Brothers Construction in Kannapolis. His supervisor at Wayne Brothers, Inc. nominated him for the Apprenticeship NC award because of his outstanding talent, work ethic, integrity, initiative, and dependability. “Alex is always the first to arrive to the Training Grounds,” says Wayne Brothers Training Instructor, Amanda Roberts. “On day one, it was clear he was serious about carpentry. He looks for problems before they become obvious, and he finds a solution.”