Kannapolis student named NC Young Apprentice of the Year

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From Kannapolis City Schools: A.L. Brown High School senior, Alex Nunez, has been named the most outstanding high school apprentice in the state of North Carolina. He received the honor from the Apprenticeship NC organization, which is based in Raleigh.
Nunez is a student at A.L. Brown High School but also works as an apprentice with Wayne Brothers Construction in Kannapolis. His supervisor at Wayne Brothers, Inc. nominated him for the Apprenticeship NC award because of his outstanding talent, work ethic, integrity, initiative, and dependability. “Alex is always the first to arrive to the Training Grounds,” says Wayne Brothers Training Instructor, Amanda Roberts. “On day one, it was clear he was serious about carpentry. He looks for problems before they become obvious, and he finds a solution.”
Nunez will be honored in April at the Apprenticeship NC annual conference in Wilmington where he will receive his award. He also will be featured in a statewide video. Nunez will graduate from A.L. Brown High School in June.
As part of its Career Technical Education program, Kannapolis City Schools has partnerships with Wayne Brothers Construction, S&D Coffee, NC Works NextGen, and other organizations that provide apprenticeship opportunities for A.L. Brown High School students.
