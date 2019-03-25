Rowan County man wanted for sex assault of child

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for a man they say sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15-years-old in Rowan County.
Arrest warrants were issued for 37-year-old James Wesley Barnes Monday.
Barnes is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor, second degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense and statutory rape.
Officials say they have not been able to locate and arrest Barnes who may be in Myrtle Beach.
He was added to Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
