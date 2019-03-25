First Alert Evening: Rain expected to move into the area after beautiful weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a stunning Spring weekend with sunshine and temps near 70°, today brings some changes. A quick-moving front will race through the area during the second half of the day, prompting an evening round of rain. Partly cloudy and mild conditions will dominate the first half of the day and we’ll jump back into the lower 70s before any rain arrives late in the day.
The rain will impact the evening rush, so a First Alert has been issued for the second half of the day. Instability – fuel for severe weather - looks limited, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible with the line of rain this evening.
Rain exits overnight and aside from some lingering daybreak clouds and a parting shower, Tuesday will feature increasing sunshine along with a cool breeze. With high pressure building in, we’ll stay dry for the midweek period, although it will be cooler. High temps Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 50s during the afternoon despite sunshine dominating.
The extended forecast appears dry through the start of the weekend, with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will roar back into the 60s Thursday and then jump into the middle 70s Friday and Saturday. The weekend forecast isn’t all good news though. We’re probably still be close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models are depicting another front with showers moving in. We’ll nail down the timing as this week unfolds, so stay tuned!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
