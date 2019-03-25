First Alert continues as more rain moves through Monday evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for this evening as a front brings rain our way. There is a possibility of rain from late afternoon through midnight as it makes progress from west to east.
There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. The severe threat will remain mainly to our southwest. There is a slight risk of severe weather over Alabama and Georgia but instability is pretty limited this far north. As we move into the night, the rain will taper off.
By morning, there could be a few stray showers left around but that’s about it. We will dry out for the rest of Tuesday. It will be noticeably cooler though. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and it will be breezy at times.
Wednesday through Friday all look nice. Highs will increase each day. We will be in the low 60s on Wednesday… the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday! Every day should be dry.
The weekend will feature a front which could bring more rain. As of now, the better chance looks to come around on Sunday. Both weekend days will be warm – in the 70s!
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
