Deputies: SC man charged with DUI sprayed Axe body spray in mouth to cover stench of alcohol

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - Two men face charges in connection with a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. Deputies said they stopped a driver on I-85 north around mile marker 7.
According to an incident report, a deputy making the stop said the driver and a passenger in the car had both been drinking beer. He said he noticed the car speeding and swerving into other lanes. The deputy said the driver, Efren Ramirez, sprayed Axe body spray into his mouth to mask the stench of alcohol on his breath.
Deputies said Ramirez did not have a valid driver's license. Deputies noticed a 12-pack of beer in the car with nearly all of the cans open. Deputies said the driver claimed to have only drunk one beer.
One deputy said he later tested Ramirez and discovered he had a blood alcohol content of .15, nearly twice the legal limit. Ramirez faces charges of driving without a license, no proof of insurance, open container violation and driving under the influence. Deputies charged the passenger in the car with open container.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.