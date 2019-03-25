Community leaders respond to latest officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Community leaders are responding to Monday morning’s fatal officer-involved shooting. Police say 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin was asked to drop his weapon outside a Burger King on Beatties Ford Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says the officer felt threatened and fired the weapon, shooting and killing Franklin. Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston showed up at the scene to get answers and to voice his uneasiness.
"I always have concerns when the government takes a life of a person," Charlotte City At-Large Councilman Braxton Winston said. "I believe in our criminal justice system in terms of the process, obviously I don't think things like this should happen."
Winston says that facts matter. He says he will reserve judgment until the investigation is complete. While he waits, he is bothered that another police encounter ended in deadly force.
"It's my responsibility to make sure that things like this shouldn't happen," Winston said. "And so I am always trying to figure out the best way to change the kind of status quo of what we are dealing with."
The local NAACP President Rev. Corine Mack also came to the scene. She talked to witnesses and people in the community about what they saw and heard.
"I don't know what the facts are," Char-Meck NAACP President Corine Mack said. "But I do know one fact is - there's another stolen life and that is all I am concerned about right now that this man gone - his family will never see him again. That family will be hurting for a very long time and this community will be effective directly because of it."
Mack has been very vocal about local officer-involved shootings. She says if police are in the wrong she wants them to be held accountable. Before determining who’s right and who’s wrong in this particular case, she wants to wait until the investigation is done before speaking out. She believes while the community waits for the truth - it needs to come together and rally behind Franklin’s family.
"What we do need is for us - the community to come together as one," Mack said. "That's what we need - if we don't love each other right now - I don't know when we are going to love each other."
Some community groups are meeting Monday evening to talk about the shooting and determine the proper response.
