Alexander County murder suspect has first court appearance, claims self defense

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Antonio Castillo, charged with murder in a Sunday shooting in the Stony Point section of Alexander County, went before a judge for a first appearance on Monday.
Castillo was read the charges and possible penalties and he told the judge he would hire his own attorney. Outside the courthouse WBTV asked him if he had done what he is accused of doing and he responded “It was self defense.”
Castillo would not elaborate on that. It was just before noon on Sunday when he got into an altercation with 23-year-old Blade Campbell. Castillo had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home to see his 9 month old child. Blade is the current boyfriend of the the bay’s mom.
The two exchanged words, then exchanged punches and that’s when Sheriff Chris Bowman says Castillo pulled out a pistol and shot Campbell.
“He was struck multiple times,” said Bowman. Castillo left the house at that point. Campbell died at the scene. Investigators, according to Bowman, did not find any weapon near the victim.
The search for Castillo ended several hours later in another neighborhood. Acting on a tip, deputies approached a home and saw Castillo run. They gave chase and captured him. He was carrying two bags at the time. Inside one was an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In another bag were 5 loaded magazines and several boxes of ammunition. More than 200 rounds total.
Authorities are trying to trace the weapon. In the meantime they are still looking for the handgun that was the murder weapon. Bowman says Castillo had no business having either weapon. “I denied a gun permit, matter of fact, a year ago on the 29th of this month.”
The sheriff says a record of misdemeanor assaults and domestic situations that came up in the background check caused him to veto the application. Investigators are trying to determine where the handgun came from. They are asking the public to call them with any information they might have or if they come across the weapon.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.