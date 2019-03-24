Walker sparks late rally, Hornets beat Boston 124-117

Celtics: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (concussion protocol) could be back in action on Sunday, though neither was in Charlotte with the team. Baynes injured his ankle in Wednesday's 118-115 loss at Philadelphia and Hayward missed his third game on Saturday. The Celtics lost another player, 6-foot-10 rookie Robert Williams, who suffered a lower back injury when he landed hard after missing a follow dunk in the second quarter.