Voluntary recall of avocados sold in AZ due to possible listeria

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling avocados grown in California and sold in bulk at retail stores due to a possible listeria contamination.
The recall stems from positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at the California packing facility.
“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” said Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado, in a news release.
According to a news release the avocados were shipped to Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin, as well as California. There are no reported illnesses connected to this recall.
Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves. For conventional products purchased at retail, consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. Henry Avocado organic products do not carry the “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Instead those products are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the bar code on the stickers.
Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and may continue to be sold and consumed.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media
To read the full release click here: http://www.henryavocado.com/2019/03/23/henry-avocado-recalls-whole-avocados-because-of-possible-health-risk%EF%BB%BF/
