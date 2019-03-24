Two shot in Sunday morning incident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A party turned into a shoot-out that left two people shot early on Sunday morning, according to police.
It happened just after 1:30 am in an area in the 900 block of S. Main Street.
One witness described hearing approximately 30 shots fired.
“There were at least 30 shots fired, then a lot of screaming,” a witness said. "At least 15 police cars and emergency responders. It was actually pretty scary. “I can’t get the screaming out of my head.”
According to police, one of the victims was treated at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, while a second victim as flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
No additional information has been released.
