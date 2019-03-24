Two injured after car backs into restaurant at the Arboretum

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident in front of a well-known restaurant in the Arboretum Saturday night.
A vehicle in the parking lot in front of the establishment reversed into the entrance of the Mickey & Mooch, slamming through the front doors and into the entryway.
An initial investigation into the matter determined that the crash was likely the result of driver error and that alcohol was not a factor. No charges were filed against the driver.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.