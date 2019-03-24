School closures on the agenda for Monday’s Rowan-Salisbury School Board meeting

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School Board will meet on Monday, and discussion about the possible closings of Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools will be a topic of discussion.
At the last meeting, the board approved a proposal brought forth by board chairman Josh Wagner that would close Faith Elementary at the end of this school year, and idle Enochville Elementary at the end of next year.
Now, according to Wagner, there may also be discussion about moving up the closure of Enochville to the end of this year.
“Officially, nothing has changed,” Wagner told WBTV. “My proposal did include closing them at the end of next year. With that said, there were other board members that wanted to explore information that would be required to close them this year with Faith. Again, no vote has been taken so nothing has been done. This will be discussed further at Monday’s meeting.”
Many in the Faith community are opposed to the closing of what they say is “the center of the community.” A group has been organized to try and save the school, or explore other options such as creating a charter school.
The Board will meet at 5:00 pm at Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N. Main Street in Salisbury.
