Queens Basketball Tournament Run Continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After coming up seven points short a year ago in the semifinals of the DII NCAA tournament with a loss to Northern State, Queens looks to make another run, and go all the way this time around. Their last win, on Tuesday (3/19), over Augusta placed them as a three seed in this second portion of the tournament - their Elite Eight. They play six seed Point Loma on the 27th for the right to get back to where they left off last year, and they know it.
"It’s never really easy, getting to the Elite Eight is never something that’s given. You got to work everyday, and you got to set your team to a high standard and have some high goals and really believe and trust the program and the culture in order for you guys to make it there as a team. And I feel like we did a great job in trusting Coach Lundy, and you know, we’re just trusting our work, and we work everyday, we practice hard everyday, so I don’t feel like...I feel like we belong here. I feel like we strongly belong here and I never for one doubted, didn’t believe that we wouldn’t be here. I always felt like we would be here,” senior center Lewis Diankulu said.
Getting back is one thing, getting beyond that point is another. With a new team, what is the message to guys who weren’t here last year? For the one’s in the locker room that find this kind of tournament success to be exciting, staying the course is of the highest priority.
“Finishing the job, when you lose in the Final Four, especially in overtime like that, you had a lead and kind of blew it, you realize you have to finish the job. No job is over until you win, and that’s the championship; so, we’ve been preaching that, especially to the younger guys. We got to finish the job, we got here and that’s all cool, but we really need to win it this year," junior guard Daniel Carr said.
