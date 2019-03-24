Queens Basketball Tournament Run Continues

"It’s never really easy, getting to the Elite Eight is never something that’s given. You got to work everyday, and you got to set your team to a high standard and have some high goals and really believe and trust the program and the culture in order for you guys to make it there as a team. And I feel like we did a great job in trusting Coach Lundy, and you know, we’re just trusting our work, and we work everyday, we practice hard everyday, so I don’t feel like...I feel like we belong here. I feel like we strongly belong here and I never for one doubted, didn’t believe that we wouldn’t be here. I always felt like we would be here,” senior center Lewis Diankulu said.