Police searching for ’armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting in Hiddenite on Sunday morning.
Antonio Castillo, 22, is wanted for first degree murder as a result of the homicide and is believed to be driving a dark green or blue Nissan Altima sedan. He is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 140 lbs and was last seen in Taylorsville.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that Castillo may be armed and dangerous and asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.
No further information has been released at this time.
