Police investigating shooting inside Concord Mills mall

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has reported that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the mall on Sunday evening.
The incident reportedly took place in the AMC theater attached to the mall.
The mall was closed down as a result of this incident and an early investigation by police determined that the suspect is no longer inside of the mall. The suspect was described as being a black male with short dreads and wearing a black and white shirt while in the company of a black female.
No further information has been released at this time and patrons are asked to take an alternate route when exiting the mall.
