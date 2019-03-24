Police investigating shooting inside Concord Mills mall

Police investigating shooting inside Concord Mills mall
(Dakota, Michael)
March 24, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated March 24 at 6:07 PM

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has reported that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the mall on Sunday evening.

The incident reportedly took place in the AMC theater attached to the mall.

The mall was closed down as a result of this incident and an early investigation by police determined that the suspect is no longer inside of the mall. The suspect was described as being a black male with short dreads and wearing a black and white shirt while in the company of a black female.

No further information has been released at this time and patrons are asked to take an alternate route when exiting the mall.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.