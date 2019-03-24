Police capture ’armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a suspect believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting in Hiddenite on Sunday morning.
Antonio Castillo, 22, was issued a warrant for first degree murder as a result of the homicide later that day and after an initial search for his whereabouts, he was arrested later Sunday afternoon off of Highway 90.
When police found identified the suspect’s abandoned vehicle they searched the area and found him running from a house in Taylorsville. After a brief chase on foot, deputies managed to tackle the suspect and upon doing so found that he was in possession of an AR-15 rifle and a significant amount of ammunition.
An initial investigation confirmed that the suspect did know the victim and that the shooting happened inside of a residence. No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.