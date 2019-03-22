Local firefighter, chaplain hurt in ‘tragic’ job site accident

HOWE SPRINGS, SC (WMBF) – A longtime member of the Howe Springs Fire Rescue was injured while working at one of his job sites.
Wayne Lawhon is the owner and operator of a small family tree service and was involved in a “tragic accident while on a job site,” according to a GoFundMe page set up for Lawhon and his family.
A tree struck Lawhon in the head and caused serious injury to his neck and spine which has left him incoherent and with paralysis in his arms and legs, the GoFundMe page states.
It also says he was taken in for surgery to repair the extensive damage to his spine and he has been able to regain some use of his arms and legs. But he will require more surgeries and months of intensive rehab to regain mobility.
Lawhon is a chaplain for Howe Springs Fire Rescue and has been a firefighter for more than four decades.
