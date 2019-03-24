Enjoy a warm, sunny Sunday before the rain rolls in on Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend! Saturday proved to be a great spring day, afternoon high hit 67 here in Charlotte. Sunday should be even better. High pressure will dominate the weekend giving us sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the low seventies Sunday afternoon.
Sunday night we will begin to transition back into a wetter pattern. In fact, the mountains may see some light rain late Sunday night. For the Piedmont, we’ll be relatively dry through Sunday morning. Just a few light rain showers, however, heavier rain and thunderstorms will push into the area my Monday afternoon.
Current model guidance suggests that our Monday evening rain will linger into Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to dry out and clear as we head into Tuesday evening.
Enjoy some great weekend weather… and be safe.
Chris Larson
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.