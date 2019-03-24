Checkers Continue Hot Streak With Another Home Win

Press release provided by Charlotte Checkers.
CHARLOTTE, NC - Fresh off a week of strong showings and having punched their ticket to the playoffs, the Checkers didn’t let their foot off the gas against Hartford, defeating the Wolf Pack 3-1.
Once again it was Charlotte’s red-hot power play that paved the way, with the unit converting on two of five man advantages, plus adding a third goal that came just as Hartford’s penalty expired.
Martin Necas continued his scoring tear on the man advantage, punching home a rebound from a play created by Tomas Jurco and Jake Bean for his fifth goal in five games. Bean and Necas also combined to set up Julien Gauthier later for another power-play tally, securing their second straight multi-point game each.
Alex Nedeljkovic took his spot between the pipes for the third consecutive game and came away with another win, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced on the night, including 14 in the final frame alone.
