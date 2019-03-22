Blountsville Elementary substitute teacher’s gun accidentally goes off in 1st-grade classroom

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A substitute teacher’s gun accidentally went off in a first-grade classroom at Blountsville Elementary on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says 74-year-old Henry Rex Weaver of Blountsville was taken off campus and into custody.
Authorities say Weaver unlawfully carried a concealed, small caliber firearm into the classroom. The firearm discharged while in his pocket.
Officials say one juvenile received very minor injuries but was treated at the scene and released.
Weaver was taken to the Blount County Jail and has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
