Bloods street gang leader in Charlotte accused of plotting murders is sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak//The Charlotte Observer) - A Bloods street gang leader in Charlotte accused of plotting murders, among other crimes, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Friday.
Shamon Movair Goins trafficked guns and drugs and participated in two murder plots, prosecutors say in records filed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. He led the Nine Trey Gangsters set of the United Blood Nation, or Bloods gang, according to court documents.
One of the murder plots resulted in a death in 2010, prosecutors said. A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office doesn’t name the victim or describe the outcome of the second plot.