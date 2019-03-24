American Airlines extends flight cancellations into April to continue inspecting MAX aircraft

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Flight cancellations will continue for another month following a statement by American Airlines explaining that they are continuing to inspect their Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
The airline expects the extended inspections to result in 90 cancellations across the country per day, affecting travelers around the country.
In order to better accomodate these travelers, AA is canceling the flights in advance so that passengers have the opportunity to re-book their flights and check for other availability.
The extended inspections come while the FAA, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board continue to check on the safety of the 24 MAX aircraft in the airline’s fleet following a recent crash in Ethiopia.
