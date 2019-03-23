VIDEO: Gibbon escapes handler at Zootastic Park in NC

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A gibbon - a member of the ape family - got away from his handler and took a short stroll around a family-owned zoo in Iredell County Friday afternoon.
The ape escape happened at Zootastic Park, a popular zoo that has a mix of exotic animals, and offers tours, camps and educational programs, in Troutman. The incident was captured on camera by WBTV viewer Frankie Colletti from Mooresville.
According to Zootastic officials, the gibbon was only on the lamb for about 15 minutes and never left the zoo grounds. Colletti’s video shows several staff members trying to wrangle the slippery primate in several locations as guests looked on.
The gibbon eventually climbed to the top of a tall tree where he “hung around” for a few minutes. Colletti told WBTV that tree was above a tiger’s pen, and staff were worried the gibbon may fall in.
Eventually, Colletti said, the gibbon had to be tranquilized to be caught. He said Zootastic employees were very gentle with the animal as they finally got him under control.
No injuries were reported during the ordeal.
