Teen with pellet gun opens fire in NC bookstore; 2 wounded, suspect in custody

CARY, NC (WNCN) -- There was a large police presence in Cary on Friday evening after two people were injured in a pellet gun shooting, officials said.
At 7:10 p.m. an 18-year-old male walked into the Barnes and Noble bookstore with a pellet gun and began firing, Cary police said.
Two people were hit by the pellets and were wounded. The call was put out as an "active shooter" despite the use of a pellet gun by the suspect, police said. A male and female were taken to the hospital, officials said.
There were several Cary police cars and several Wake County deputies around the Barnes and Noble.
There was also one ambulance at the scene, according to a witness at the scene.
The injuries to the victims appear to be minor, police said. The teen with the pellet gun was taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.