Sunny skies expected throughout the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Welcome to the weekend! Weather wise we’re looking great for both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will dominate the weekend giving us sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid sixties Saturday and climbing into the upper sixties on Sunday.
Sunday night we will begin to transition back into a wetter pattern. In fact, the mountains may see some light rain late Sunday night. For the Piedmont, we’ll be relatively dry through Sunday morning. Just a few light rain showers, however, heavier rain and thunderstorms will push into the area my Monday afternoon.
Current model guidance suggests that our Monday evening rain will linger into Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to dry out and clear as we head into Tuesday evening.
Enjoy some great weekend weather… and be safe.
Chris Larson
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.