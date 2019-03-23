Pregnant cow shot, killed; authorities searching for shooter

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Control hopes the public will help find the person who shot at least one cow.
Marion County Animal Control officer Fletcher Estes said he responded to a cow pasture on Smith Mill Pond Road around 9 a.m. Friday.
He said someone shot and killed a pregnant cow. Her calf also died.
The owner of the land believes a second cow was also shot, but right now the cow is so deep into the woods they can’t go in and check on the cow.
Estes said a shotgun wadding was found a few feet from the cow.
He believes someone may have been driving along Highway 501 and shot from the car.
Estes said at this point they don’t have any leads in the case, but he hopes that someone with knowledge will come forward. Anyone with information can call the Marion County Animal Control at 843-289-8304.
If the person is found, Estes said that person will face animal cruelty charges.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the case.
