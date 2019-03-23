Police: 2 seriously injured, found in different locations after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured and found in two different locations after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Reddman Road around 5:18 p.m.
Police say the shooting victims left Reddman Road and went to two different locations in east Charlotte.
Emergency officials responded to these locations on Balsam Fir Road and Eastbourne Drive.
At Balsam Fir Road, MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At Eastbourne Drive, MEDIC says the other person was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
There’s no word on what led to these shootings, what happened or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
