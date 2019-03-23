Person killed in motorcycle crash in Charlotte, road closed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle crash, causing a road to close in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Boulevard near Clanton Road.
The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead.
Officials say the outbound lanes of West Boulevard are closed in the area.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area as officers investigate.
No further information was released.
