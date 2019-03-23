Man who hit several vehicles in high-speed Burke County chase arrested after hour-long standoff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man who was wanted after he hit several vehicles during a high-speed chase in Burke County was arrested Friday.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Tyler South was arrested without incident after an hour-long standoff Friday.
South was recently added to the Burke County Most Wanted list when detectives issued a felony warrant for arrest regarding a stolen motor vehicle case on March 6. South also had an unserved warrant out of McDowell County for a similar crime.
On March 8, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol attempted a vehicle stop which led to a vehicle chase.
After wrecking, South fled the scene on foot. Detectives were able to track South to the Lake James area of Burke County Thursday.
On Friday, authorities surrounded a home on Cobb Avenue near Lake James and arrested South after the standoff.
South was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking heroin, felony possession marijuana, felony possession stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor aggressive driving, two counts of misdemeanor hit/run fail stop property damage, misdemeanor expired registration card/tag, misdemeanor driving while license revoked impaired and misdemeanor expired registration card/tag.
Officials say Krystal Renee Johnson was also in the home and detectives found meth and marijuana on her.
Johnson was arrested and charged for those controlled substances. Johnson had an additional outstanding warrant for failure to appear in district court and received a total bond of $16,000 secure with a court date on March 26.
South was served with 12 different warrants for arrest and received a total bond of $213,500 secure. South will appear in district court on March 26 and further investigations are ongoing.
