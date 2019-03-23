Man shot multiple times, killed in southwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Parkaire Lane near an apartment complex in the Yorkmont neighborhood not far from South Tryon Street around 2 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been identified.
No further information has been released at this time and no arrests have been made as this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
