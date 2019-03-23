Heavy damage reported after home catches fire in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Heavy damage was reported after a home caught fire in Hickory Friday afternoon.
Hickory firefighters arrived at a fire on 1st Avenue SW.
Crews responded with three engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and two command units. Catawba County EMS also responded to the incident.
Firefighters reported flames coming from the back of the house and worked to ensure all people were out of the burning home and then worked to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported, but fire damages were considered heavy.
The Red Cross responded to the incident and will be assisting the occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
