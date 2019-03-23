Deputies: Bank robbery suspect shot by deputy in Charleston County following car chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say a bank robbery suspect was shot by a deputy in Charleston County following a car chase Friday night.
A report states that a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the suspect on U.S. Highway 17 south of McClellanville at 7:33 p.m.
According to GCSO officials, the suspect, who robbed a bank in Georgetown County, led deputies on a car chase into Charleston County where the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.
The suspect was transported to MUSC.
The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say southbound lanes at Doe Hall Plantation Road are closed, and northbound lanes are being used to divert traffic.
Deputies say the male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect did not present a weapon.
The man then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, deputies say.
The photo below was captured on the bank’s security camera.
