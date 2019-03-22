Thursday’s showers replaced with sunny, breezy weather across WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thursday nights rain showers have moved east of the WBTV viewing area and skies have cleared considerably overnight. This will make for a sunny, albeit breezy Friday afternoon here across the North Carolina Piedmont.
Jet stream energy aloft continues to roll across the region today, this will allow for upper level winds to mix down to the surface, providing for a breezy and slightly cool Friday weather pattern. We can expect North Westerly winds in the range of 10 to 15 mph with some stronger gusts. Winds out of the northwest will also hold our temperatures down into the lower sixties this afternoon.
Weekend weather is setting up to be quite nice… but a little cool for this time of the year. This full, first weekend of Spring will feature temps in the lower sixties, and slightly below average for this time of the year. But we will be dry both Saturday and Sunday.
Shower chances return next week. Currently, the best chances for rain will come later Monday afternoon and Monday night. Behind this next system, we should see rapid clearing heading into the day on Tuesday.
Enjoy some great weekend weather… and be safe.
Chris Larson
