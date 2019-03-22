Stolen car taken during carjacking found after police chase in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A stolen vehicle taken during a carjacking crashed during a police chase in Lincoln County early Wednesday morning.
The car came back stolen after a Sanford police officer ran the license plate on the tan Honda Accord. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver of the car sped off.
Police say the car crashed on NC Highway 87 before one of the people in the car jumped out and started running. Two other people remained inside of the car.
Keymonty Leray Davis, 20, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Davis was also served with a felony probation and ordered to be held without bond in the Lee County Detention Center.
Tahnice M. Bell, 17, was charged with possession of a motor vehicle, resist, delay and obstructing a public officer and driving while license revoked. Bell has not been arrested. The third person in the car was not charged.
Officials say the carjacking victim told deputies he was getting inside of his car heading to work when two of the suspects walked up the driveway and the third suspect pulled their SUV into the driveway blocking the victim’s car.
The suspects, who had their faces covered, banged on his car window and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and ordered him out of the car.
The suspects demanded his money, wallet and car keys. One of the suspects drove the victim’s car away while the other person got back into the SUV.
