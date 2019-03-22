Six vehicles stolen from Salisbury car lot

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Thieves drove off with six vehicles from the car lot at Gerry Wood Auto Group on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Wednesday, according to a report from Salisbury Police.
Investigators say a group of people came onto the lot of a white van on Wednesday. The thieves broke windows on the vehicle and managed to start them by overriding the ignition system.
The vehicles were then driven off the lot.
According to the report, the stolen vehicles included two 2018 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicles, three 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees, and one 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickups. One Dodge Charger was damaged, and one vehicle was recovered in Charlotte.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
