Rowan Public Library to Host Info Fair for Veterans on March 22

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library will host a Veterans Intel Exchange from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. Vendors include municipal and government agencies and nonprofits. The free event will be held in Stanback Auditorium and the Hurley Room; doors open at 1 p.m. Veterans of all generations and service branches are welcome.
“Connecting Rowan County’s veterans at every age group and bringing them together with each other, and with resources to improve their lives and the lives of their loved ones is what this event is about,” said Abby Hardison, RPL Adult Services Supervisor and coordinator of the Veterans Intel Exchange. “We hope to show that we have a support network here and that Rowan County appreciates its veterans.”
One of the vendors, local attorney Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law, is a veteran himself. He’s participated in past RPL programs, speaking to local seniors about Medicare, wills, and other concerns. When Hardison discovered that McIntyre also provides informational sessions on Veterans Affairs disability and retirement, she asked if he would be interested in participating in the Intel Exchange. She received an enthusiastic “Yes.” McIntyre’s presentation will begin at 3 p.m. in Stanback Auditorium.
After confirming McIntyre, Hardison began lining up vendors for the Intel Exchange vendors. Comfort Keepers In-Home Care was the first vendor confirmed. The company has a long history of supporting veterans. “It has been a pleasure to offer our services to Veterans in Rowan County for the last 18 years,” said Melody Reed, Client Care Coordinator for Comfort Keepers.
The Veterans Intel Exchange has also garnered support from Rowan County Veterans Services, which will be represented in the event. Additionally, Director Justan Mounts has helped amplified news of the event by spreading the word to the local veterans who meet regularly at Thelma’s Restaurant and elsewhere throughout the county.
