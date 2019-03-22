Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces finalists for Student Excellence Awards

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named 15 top students as finalists for the 2018-2019 Student Excellence Awards. Finalists were selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership and character, through a rigorous process that included written essays and personal interviews.
“We are extremely pleased to recognize these exceptional students, who embody the best of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Their extraordinary academic achievement, leadership, courage and perseverance parallel the values of the College and the work we do every day.”
The 2018-2019 Rowan-Cabarrus Student Excellence Award finalists are:
· Tammy Blackburn
· Hawke Blust
· Rachel Duquette
· Addam Flynn
· Jessica Jacobsen
· Troy Kennedy
· Susana Saucedo Mata
· Jacob Mohammad
· Manfred Obisui
· Damola Ogunyomi
· Xcaret Cruz Ramirez
· Abu Sirleaf
· Adrian Stallings
· Jason Stover
· Zaccheus Williams
The finalists, who are now eligible for three prestigious state awards, rose to the top of a pool of nearly 400 candidates that included Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation scholarship recipients, faculty and staff nominees, and student organization leaders. Nominees were invited to write a 500-word essay to be reviewed by a committee and, of approximately 100 submitted essays, 15 finalists were selected for personal interviews.
“The committee was beyond impressed by these finalists and their incredible accomplishments,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Student Success Natasha Lipscomb. “As we learned about their life experiences, personal victories and goals for the future, we were both inspired and very proud of each of these exceptional students.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
