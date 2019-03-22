Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke speaks to crowds in Rock Hill

“This country, more divided than I have ever seen it in my lifetime, confronts a set of challenges absolutely unprecedented in our history,” O’Rourke said. “From millions of Americans not being able to see a doctor or afford their prescriptions even when they have, even when they have insurance, to parents who live with the fear that a child with a preexisting condition will no longer be eligible for coverage or get medication or the equipment or the therapy that can allow them to lead their lives to the fullest.”