Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke speaks to crowds in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Presidential candidate and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke spent Friday morning visiting with members of the York County community.
O’Rourke is traveling the state of South Carolina for the next two days. His first stop was in Rock Hill.
He met with Mayor John Gettys and Friendship 9 member Willie McLeod at the historic Five n’ Dine on Main Street. McLeod described what he and eight other African-American men went through in 1960 after staging at sit-in at the lunch counter, then serving time in jail for it.
“A great reminder of the service that these incredibly heroic civil rights leaders provided to our country. Just met Willie McCleod who along with eight other citizens of this community helped integrate not just Rock Hill, not just South Carolina, but the United States of America,” O’Rourke said. “A huge honor to meet him and incredibly inspired by the story, the example and the service.”
O’Rourke continued to walk down Main Street in Rock Hill where he met a woman and her 4-year-old son who say they rely on the Affordable Care Act for healthcare coverage.
“Preexisting conditions are our struggle right now and without Obamacare we wouldn’t have coverage,” the woman told O’Rourke.
“Thank you for sharing that and reminding us of what’s on the line and why this election is so important,” O’Rourke said in response.
He then was welcomed by dozens of people who packed Amelie’s French Bakery. The room was so full of people many who came to see him were listening from outside.
Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys introduced O’Rourke to the crowd. Gettys says it was wonderful to see so many young people engaged in the political process.
“I think he’ll see in South Carolina, like it appears in most states, that there is an energy to hear new ideas. An energy to see what we could be as a country, maybe what we will be as a country,” Gettys said.
O’Rourke spoke to the crowd of people for about 20 minutes. His voice was hoarse, and he apologized, before explaining he had been on the campaign trail for the last 8 days.
“This country, more divided than I have ever seen it in my lifetime, confronts a set of challenges absolutely unprecedented in our history,” O’Rourke said. “From millions of Americans not being able to see a doctor or afford their prescriptions even when they have, even when they have insurance, to parents who live with the fear that a child with a preexisting condition will no longer be eligible for coverage or get medication or the equipment or the therapy that can allow them to lead their lives to the fullest.”
“There is so much for us to repair. There is a hard truth that we have to begin with, of the consequences of slavery, of segregation, of suppression. We can not only celebrate the victories like Friendship 9, as important as that as is, and the gains we made because of that. We also have to account for the fact that we have continuing suppression in our economy, our healthcare system, our education system and in our democracy,” O’Rourke.
O’Rourke is the first of three candidates who are making stops in Rock Hill this week. York County Democratic Party Chair Jim Thompson says the visits are a sign that things are changing in York County.
“Change is coming to York County and if people check the election numbers in 2018, you’ll see that Democrats got more votes in almost three decades,” Thompson said.
O’Rourke continued his tour of South Carolina in Columbia Friday. He will spend time in Orangeburg and Charleston on Saturday.
Senator and Presidential Candidate Corey Booker will be making a stop in Rock Hill on Saturday. According to his campaign website, doors will open at the Freedom Temple Ministries Gym at 11:00 a.m.
At 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Presidential Candidate and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttgieg will host a meet and greet at the Clinton College Library in Rock Hill.
