Person killed in crash on I-40 in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Statesville Friday afternoon, according to Iredell County Communications.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-40 West near I-77. From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared a single vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
Troopers said even though the crash was off the roadway, drivers should expect delays due to the right lane being closed for emergency responders.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
No names or further information have been released.
